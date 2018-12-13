Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

SDP replaces Presidential running mate

SDP replaces Presidential running mate

SDP National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Mohammed, who gave the confirmation on Thursday in Abuja, said that the substitution was done long ago.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Donald Duke, SDP pull out of CUPP ahead of 2019 presidential election play SDP replaces Presidential running mate (independent)

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has formalised the substitution of its 2019 Presidential Candidate’s running mate, Dr Mohammed Junaid with Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, who is also the National Secretary of the party.

SDP National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Mohammed, who gave the confirmation on Thursday in Abuja, said that the substitution was done long ago.

He said that Junaid’s substitution was subjected to deliberation at the party’s leadership level which he was a member.

Mohammed said the consensus was that Junaid should step down as running mate to the SDP Presidential Candidate, Donald Duke, for strategic reasons.

Hence, as a genuine party man, he voluntarily stepped down and thereafter signed all the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) forms required to perfect the substitution process.

“He remains one of our highly respected leaders the party is proud to have.

“Meanwhile, the substitution which was done long ago now has Shehu Musa Gabam from the North East as our vice presidential candidate,” he said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sanwo-Olu warns Agbaje to not create tensions between Yorubas, Igbos in...bullet
2 5 political parties to participate in BON, NEDG presidential debatebullet
3 Sowore, AAC protest exclusion from presidential debatebullet

Related Articles

Junaid Mohammed drops out as Donald Duke's running mate
Secondus explains how Atiku will get Chibok girls back from Boko Haram if elected President
Secondus says Atiku will behave exactly like Mandela if elected President in 2019
Donald Duke, SDP pull out of CUPP ahead of 2019 presidential election
Atiku explains why he didn’t attend peace accord signing
2019: Buhari, Atiku, others to sign Peace Accord
Donald Duke's SDP pulls out of CUPP after coalition endorses Atiku
Buba Galadima explains why Buhari is afraid to sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill
Atiku’s CUPP endorsement an affront to the spirit of alliance, NCP kicks

Politics

Oby Ezekwesili keen about having Sowore in Presidential Debate
Oby Ezekwesili keen about having Sowore in Presidential Debate
CAN president says Sukuk bond is just another attempt to Islamise Nigeria but finance minster, Kemi Adeosun says otherwise
CAN denies endorsing any candidate
Pulse List 2018: 7 biggest moments in Nigerian politics
Pulse List 2018: 7 biggest moments in Nigerian politics
What President Buhari told APC supporters at the Ekiti campaign rally
APC postpones governorship campaign in Kwara over insecurity
X
Advertisement