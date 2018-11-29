SDP receives another defected lawmaker from APC

news

The Social Democratic Party(SDP) says it has recorded another milestone with the defection of a serving House of Representative member from the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) to the party.

The defected lawmaker according to a statement issued by SDP National Publicity Secretary, Malam Mohammed Alfa, is Mr Salisu Koko representing Maiyama/koko-Besse Federal constituency, in Kebbi state.

Alfa said that the development brought the number of lawmakers who had defected to SDP in less than two weeks from APC to two.

The SDP spokesman added that more members of the House of Representatives were being expected in the days ahead “as SDP has become the most accommodating and promising party for those unjustly treated in other parties.’’

“Reports have indicated that the decision of the lawmaker to dump APC is as a result of the party’s inability to restore his stolen mandate during the concluded primaries.’’

Koko, born in 1963, was in 2015 elected under the platform of the APC.