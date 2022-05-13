SDP presidential candidate, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi submits nomination form

“Becoming the flag bearer of the Social Democratic Party to contest for the presidency of Nigeria is the next stage so help me God,” said Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi.

38-year old Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi is part of Nigeria’s teeming youth majority demographic who believe in the hope and promise of a better Nigeria guaranteed by the ability and capacity of its youth population that demand now more than ever before to be part of the process of governance that defines their lives today and in the future. Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi is a passionate Nigerian with a well-considered statically derived people-led strategy roadmap based on how to make Nigeria work. Okunnu-Lamidi has been involved in various social impact initiatives including the Water Relief NG and Help Our Youth – both designed to tackle the urgent challenges of lack of clean water and youth unemployment in Nigeria.

The Social Democratic Party is a strong coalition across the Nigerian political space which presents a welfarist social platform. It is accessible to all Nigerians, especially the youth, women, and persons with disability. It is an inclusive platform that attracts credible, competent, and dynamic leaders whose mandate is to unify the Nigerian people and give voice and action to their aspirations.

Also present were the National Women Leader, Madam Maggie; the National Youth Leader, Mr Ogbonna; National Legal Adviser and many more Party Chieftains.

