SDP governorship candidate in Ogun steps down for Adebutu of PDP

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Ogun, Mr Tony Ojeshina, has stepped down to support the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, ahead of the March 18 election.

According to him, the synergy between SDP and PDP will usher in a prosperous time for the people, anchored on the lofty vision of making Ogun an industrious model state in Nigeria.

He noted that all the SDP state House of Assembly candidates are still in the race for the March 18 election.

“The political alignment was informed by the need to forge a common front to remove our dear state from the list of mis-governed and impoverished states.

“Through simplified and transparent governance processes, with the sole purpose of improving the quality and standard of living of our people,” he said.

He also said that the alignment was only hinged on the need to work for the victory of PDP, noting that he has not left SDP for the main opposition party.

He said that the cardinal vision of SDP “is to rebirth a new state through social justice and sustainable development.

“SDP has agreed to work with PDP and other political parties during the gubernatorial election of March 18 to wrestle power from the current deceptive government of APC.”

He, however, enjoined all supporters and members of the party to vote Adebutu, explaining that the party was not moving its members to PDP but only asking them to join in voting Adebutu.

“We are not collapsing our structure into PDP, SDP still remains, our house of assembly candidates still remain.

“We are only stepping down for the PDP governorship candidate for our state to move forward.

“We therefore enjoin all Ogun State registered voters, as well as supporters and members of our great party, to vote for PDP in the gubernatorial election,” he said.

