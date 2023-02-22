SDP ex-presidential candidate defects to APC, drums support for Tinubu

Nuhu-Aken’ova said she was joining the APC to give support to the party and Sen. Bola Tinubu, its presidential flagbearer.

Nuhu-Aken’ova also the National Co-ordinator, All-inclusive Movement for Ahmed Tinubu, said having followed Tinubu’s antecedents, she believed he was the right man to be the country’s next president.

She added that the group was therefore endorsing and giving its support to Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima, his running mate, in the Feb. 25 presidential election.

“I and my support group are calling on the electorate to endorse and vote for Tinubu to be elected as the county’s next president.

“We are here because we have found someone who sees what we see and feels how we feel.This is evidenced in the way he reacted to the cash crunch we are currently experiencing.

“He is no other person than Bola Tinubu, the Jagaban, APC presidential candidate and hopefully the incoming president of the country.

“We endorse Tinubu because of his exceptional qualities and capabilities. I was a presidential hopeful of the SDP before I exited to join this moving and unstoppable train, the APC,” she said.

Nuhu-Aken’ova added that Tinubu’s achievements when he served as Lagos State governor as well as his innate ability to build men and utilise resources was there for all to see, adding that Nigeria will be great age under his presidency.

She said the love of Tinubu, a former two-term governor of Lagos state for the people, especially, the less privileged, was evidenced in the way he reacted to the cash crunch being experienced by most Nigerians following the Naira re-design.

According to her, Tinubu had always been on the side of the people and his antecedents as a former Lagos state governor remained unmatched.

She expressed optimism that Nigerians would sleep in peace and tranquility with their two eyes closed with Tinubu as elected president under the APC.

Nuhu-Aken’ova added that a Tinubu presidency would ensure the well-being of all and provide an enabling environment for the realisation of the dreams of every Nigerian.

“The young people would enjoy uninterrupted school calendar, there will be job opportunities and career growth and development.

“A Nigeria where access to quality and holistic healthcare is not a reserve of the rich and a select few will become a reality with Tinubu as president,” she assured.

Nuhu-Aken’ova decried the current insecurity in the country, saying with Tinubu on the saddle of leadership, Nigerians would travel freely without fear of falling into the hands of insurgents, among others.