SDP distances itself from Omisore's pact with APC

Omisore had earlier promised to help APC win the Osun governorship election scheduled for Thursday, September 27, 2018.
Omisore contested for Governor on SDP’s platform in Osun state.
Falae told Channels TV that he is not in support of Omisore’s pact with the APC.
He said “All I want to say is that, as the National Chairman, I was not consulted. Therefore, I am not a party to his (Omisore’s) decision.
“That is all I intend to say; not a word more.”
Also, 20 parties in Osun state under the aegis of Alliance for Cooperating Political Parties (ACPP) have declared their support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.