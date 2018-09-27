Pulse.ng logo
SDP distances itself from Omisore's pact with APC

Osun Governorship Election SDP not in support of Omisore, APC pact

Omisore had earlier promised to help APC win the Osun governorship election scheduled for Thursday, September 27, 2018.

SDP not in support of Omisore, APC pact play SDP not in support of Omisore, APC pact (Pulse)

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Olu Falae has said that he is not aware of the pact between Iyiola Omisore and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Omisore contested for Governor on SDP’s platform in Osun state.

According to reports, the SDP governorship candidate promised to help APC win the Osun governorship election scheduled for Thursday, September 27, 2018.

Falae told Channels TV that he is not in support of Omisore’s pact with the APC.

ALSO READ: Ekiti Gov elect, Kayode Fayemi visits Sen. Omisore

He said “All I want to say is that, as the National Chairman, I was not consulted. Therefore, I am not a party to his (Omisore’s) decision.

 “That is all I intend to say; not a word more.”

Also, 20 parties in Osun state under the aegis of Alliance for Cooperating Political Parties (ACPP) have declared their support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

