SDP deputy governorship candidate defects to APC in Cross River.

Speaking, Obo, who is also the Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Cross River Chapter, said he moved to APC because the party “is youth friendly”.

According to him, Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has brought leadership and governance closer to the people by appointing more than 80 per cent of youths into his cabinet.

He also said he was defecting to APC to support the candidates of the party to win their elections.

“I represent the young people and we need to stand firm for the young people of our dear state. APC in Cross River has been favourable to the young people and their tickets were given to young people.

“We have realised that our strength is in the APC and that is why we took the decision to join the party and protect the young people.

“For today, we have the 18 youth council chairmen at the local government level that are moving with me to APC. Also, over nine ward chairmen from SDP have moved with me to APC.

“We have hundreds of young people who have also decided to join the struggle of protecting their generation.

“I want to charge youths in Cross River to get their Permanent Voter’s Card and come out massively to vote for all APC candidates in the state,” he said.

Also, the Speaker of Cross River House of Assembly, Mr Eteng Jonah-Williams, said that Obo’s defection to APC was timely and well-conceived.

Similarly, Mr Peter Odey, the APC deputy governorship candidate in the state, assured Obo of “a seat at the table” if the party won the governorship election in the state.

Mr Hilary Bisong, who represents Boki 2 State Constituency in the Cross River House of Assembly, described Obo as an asset to the party in the state.

Bisong, who was the Chairman of the event, said that Obo’s defection to the APC had given the party an edge in winning the elections in his area.

The lawmaker, who called on other youths in the state to join APC, said that the party was the only platform in the state with youthful candidates seeking election in 2023.