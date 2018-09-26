Pulse.ng logo
SDP candidate, Omisore, endorses APC to win Osun rerun election

Osun Election SDP candidate, Omisore, endorses APC to win rerun over PDP

Omisore said the APC has agreed to adopt the SDP's core values to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

  • Published:
Omisore directs supporters on who to vote for in Osun rerun play

Senator Iyiola Omisore

(Otunji Gospel)

Iyiola Omisore, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Osun State governorship election has endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the rerun election set to take place on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

The election that originally took place on Saturday, September 22, 2018, was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, September 23.

This was because the victory margin of 353 votes of first-placed candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke (254,698 votes) of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) over second-placed Gboyega Oyetola (254,345 votes) of the APC was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units in Orolu local government area (3 polling units), Ife South LGA (2), Ife North LGA (1) and Osogbo LGA (1).

Since the rerun was scheduled for Thursday, Omisore has been courted by the APC and PDP as three of the affected polling units are located in his Ile-Ife hometown, considered to be his stronghold, with both parties desperate for his juicy endorsement.

While addressing the media in Ile-Ife on Wednesday, September 25, Omisore announced that the SDP has formed an alliance with the APC because the ruling party has agreed to adopt the SDP's core values.

Details later.

