Scores of PDP supporters defect to APC in Kebbi

News Agency Of Nigeria

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Maiyama Local Government Area of Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Kurun-Kuku, alongside many of his supporters have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP and APC
PDP and APC

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defectors were received at a rally in Maiyama town on Tuesday by a crowd and APC executive members led by the State Chairman, Alhaji Muhammad Kana-Zuru.

Announcing his defection alongside the defectors, Alhaji Abubakar Kurun- Kuku, said the leadership qualities of Gov. Atiku Bagudu and his handling of the state during the period of covid-19 pandemic influenced them to join APC.

“We have joined APC because we believe in the good leadership of our governor, the development we have seen in the state and how he was able to control the economy of the state during the pandemic,” he said.

Also, the APC Deputy Governorship candidate, Sen. Umar Tafida, lauded their decision to join APC due to the development recorded at different levels of the local, state and federal governments.

In his remarks, the State Chairman, Kana-Zuru welcomed the new members into the party with a promise to accord them equal treatment.

He directed the party executives of Maiyama local government to fully integrate them into the party’s affairs.

The APC Chairman of Maiyama Local Government, Alhaji Saidu Giwa-Tazo, assured them of good treatment as family members of the APC in the area.

He expressed delight that APC in Maiyama was now stronger than it was before.

Some of the important personalities at the event included the Deputy Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Usman Ankwai, commissioners and special advisers.

