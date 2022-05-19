RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Scenes as Kano Lawmaker rejoins APC after few days in NNPP

Nurudeen Shotayo

The lawmaker returned to the fold of the ruling APC having dumped the party for the NNPP.

APC flags (PM News)
APC flags (PM News)

A Kano Lawmaker, Ali Ibrahim Isah Shanono, has rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC), some days after leaving for the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

Shanono, who represents Bagwai/Shanono Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly, was part of the 14 state lawmakers who had earlier joined the NNPP.

The defected members consist of lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC.

However, in a dramatic move, Shanono has now sent a letter to the House announcing that he has deactivated his NNPP membership and returned to APC, Daily Trust reported.

The returning lawmaker also pledged his full commitment to make sure the APC succeeds in the forthcoming elections.

Recall that a former House of Representatives member, Abdulmumin Jibrin, had also teamed up with the NNPP after dumping the APC.

Jibrin, who was the former Director-General of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presidential campaign groups, left the APC after unresolved differences with the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

In the same vein, former governor of Kano state, Ibrahim Shekarau, has also defected to the NNPP from the APC.

The spate of defections has changed the political permutations in Kano ahead of the 2023 elections.

With the the former PDP presidential aspirant, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as its frontline presidential candidate, the NNPP has been tipped to give both the APC and the PDP a run for their money at the poll, as it continues to welcome more aggrieved politicians from other parties into its fold.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

