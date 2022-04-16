Save APC in Oyo from implosion, Aspirant urges party leadership

He urged the national leadership to wade into the crisis in Oyo State before its imminent implosion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tunji, a veteran journalists, is also a former Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the late Gov. Abiola Ajimobi.

Tunji said that if the National Secretariat refused to act fast to address the crisis in the state chapter of the party, it would consume the party through mass defection.

He said that the recent defection of Chief Joseph Tegbe to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was a clarion call on the national leadership to wade into the APC crisis.

According to him, Tegbe had shown that if nothing was done urgently, APC would witness further exit of aggrieved party members.

“The APC National leadership must quickly intervene in the crisis to stop further exit of other prominent members. Clearly, if nothing is done quickly, the party will see further exit.

“Many are dissatisfied with the present scenario, believing that the national leadership, especially the previous Caretaker Executive was complicit in the crisis in Oyo APC and other states chapters,” he said.

The aspirant advised the newly inaugurated national executives to quickly intervene and resolve the crisis.

He enjoined all warring groups to be ready to shift grounds to accommodate each other.

Tunji said that inability to resolve the problem would keep the APC to continue to be in the opposition in the state.

He said that such would also further weaken the party as others might decide to pitch their camps elsewhere.

“Due to the crisis, the APC can’t play its role as opposition party expected to curb the excesses of the state government that has continued to mortgage the future of the state through excessive loans,” Tunji said.

He said APC that should keep the government on its toes was bedevilled by its own self-made crisis.