Saraki welcomes disgruntled APC members in Lagos to PDP

The APC faction known as the ‘Lagos4Lagos Movement’ under the leadership of Olajide Adediran defected to the PDP on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Liberty Place, Ikeja, Lagos.

Recall that the Adediran faction held a parallel local government congress at different locations in the state in September.

Following the faction’s congress, which was disregarded by the Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee, the group alleged impunity, imposition and marginalisation in the party.

The faction had also been critical of the political dominance and stronghold of APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Lagos, saying no one has the right to impose governors and political office holders on Lagosians.

Commending the faction for defecting to the PDP, Saraki said he's happy that most people in Lagos are aware of the Lagos4Lagos movement.

He said, “I purposely arrived the country yesterday night (Friday) to attend this meeting. Most of my aides too flew in from Abuja this morning which led credence to the importance of this event. This Lagos is for all of us.

“I’m happy to say I have been associated with this group for the past one year. When I first met Jandor who told me his ambition, I told him power is not served a lar carte. I have been watching this group keenly since. I’m happy that most people in Lagos know about Lagos4Lagos movement.

“What you are doing is a new chapter for future generations, you will get to the promise Land.

“Today I see love, I’m more convinced that victory is around the corner. Today, PDP has conducted the best convention in the country till dare. PDP is committed to rescuing Nigeria, the journey has started.

“If we must win power in Lagos, we must open our door. If we organise ourselves and walk together there is no stopping us. I commended Lagos PDP leaders, from Bode George to others for their efforts in rebuilding PDP.

“Come May 2023, I will be with you for the swearing in as the governor of Lagos State.

“This struggle is not for Lagos alone, but for Nigeria in general.