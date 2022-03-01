Saraki warned not to interfere in Zamfara politics

Also commenting on Mattawale’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dan’iya emphasized the governor was well within his constitutional rights to join any party and such actions of Mattawale remain a choice which does not err him.

Dan’iya maintained Saraki is attempting to stir the pot in Zamfara now that he has presidential aspirations when all political actors have moved on from the impeachment and Mattawale’s defection. He further disclosed ’s assured willingness to work with the deputy governor towards the progress of the state as members of different political parties.

“Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, should clearly stay away from Zamfara politics, especially as regards his comments on the recent removal of the state’s deputy governor, Mahdi Ali Gusau, whose removal followed his gross abuse of office.”

“Saraki, who is completely ignorant of happenings in Zamfara, should know that Zamfara is not Kwara, and, therefore, should not meddle in our affairs by feeding falsehood on many Nigerians on the removal of the state’s deputy governor by saying due process was not followed.”

“As a former lawmaker, Bukola, who is now known for destroying the decades of the Saraki political dynasty, especially in Kwara State, and Nigeria, should have said what due process was missed.”

Bukola should explain what was wrong from the charges to how the state House of Assembly impeccably handled the matter, to the investigation of the legal committee set up by the state Chief Judge, to the submission of the report and then the removal.”

“Mr. Bukola is absolutely wrong and Zamfara will accept no one, within and outside, making any attempt to bring on us a collision course, when we have already moved on positively”.