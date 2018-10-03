Saraki urges PDP delegates not to vote on sentiment

news

Sen. Bukola Saraki, a Presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday urged delegates ahead of the party presidential primaries not to vote on sentiment.

Saraki gave the advice during consultation visit to delegates and supporters of PDP at the party Secretariat in Uyo.

“It is time as a country that we do not vote on sentiment, we should not vote because we come from the same part of the country.

“We should rather vote for a man or woman that we believe will move the country forward,” Saraki said.

He said that all over the world today, there had been a new world order where countries were developing their potential based on visionary leadership .

The Senate President said that if voted into power, the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) would be his major priority, to bring development to the oil sector.

“Definitely, if voted into power, that is the first thing I am going to do.

“We need it in order to provide jobs for millions of youths looking for job; we need it to improve on our oil and gas sector.

“We need to boost our economy, so it is a priority for the country, I will sit down and make sure it happens.’’