Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Saraki urges PDP delegates not to vote on sentiment

Saraki Senate President urges PDP delegates not to vote on sentiment

Saraki gave the advice during consultation visit to delegates and supporters of PDP at the party Secretariat in Uyo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saraki, other presidential aspirants meet PDP leadership, Govs play Saraki urges PDP delegates not to vote on sentiment (AFP)

Sen. Bukola Saraki, a Presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday urged delegates ahead of the party presidential primaries not to vote on sentiment.

Saraki gave the advice during consultation visit to delegates and supporters of PDP at the party Secretariat in Uyo.

“It is time as a country that we do not vote on sentiment, we should not vote because we come from the same part of the country.

“We should rather vote for a man or woman that we believe will move the country forward,” Saraki said.

He said that all over the world today, there had been a new world order where countries were developing their potential based on visionary leadership .

The Senate President said that if voted into power, the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) would be his major priority, to bring development to the oil sector.

“Definitely, if voted into power, that is the first thing I am going to do.

“We need it in order to provide jobs for millions of youths looking for job; we need it to improve on our oil and gas sector.

“We need to boost our economy, so it is a priority for the country, I will sit down and make sure it happens.’’ 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 The Battle For Lagos See LIVE results of APC Governorship Primarybullet
2 Eviction Monday You won’t be seeing Ben Bruce in the senate next year...bullet
3 Ambode Vs Sanwo-Olu Oshiomhole backs result of Lagos governorship...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President nominates Magu's Chief of Staff, Olukoyede, to become EFCC Secretary
2019 Election Reps member picks PDP governorship ticket in Kwara
Bolaji Abdullahi Ex-APC spokesman, others withdraw from PDP governorship primaries
Saraki Support competent leaders, Senate President urges Nigerians in Independence Day speech
Independence Day Saraki urges more vibrant citizen participation in governance as Nigeria turns 58
Osun Rerun Election Our alliance with APC in order — SDP chieftain
Saraki Senate President is angry over Plateau killings
Saraki Senate President mourns Rep member, Funke Adedoyin
Saraki Senate President eulogies Airforce officer who died during rehearsal for Independence day

Politics

PDP hijacks Enugu APC through Jim Nwobodo, Baywood Ibe
In Enugu PDP hijacks APC through Jim Nwobodo, Baywood Ibe
2019 Election Drama as Ogah emerges 2nd Abia APC governorship candidate
Senator George Akume
In Benue Sen. Akume wins North-West senatorial primaries
From Left, Mr Olatunde Onakoya, Chairman, Social Democratic Party (SPD) Lagos State; Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, SDP Governorship Candidate for Lagos State and Mr Folarin Olujembola, Chairman, SDP Governorship Election Planning Committee at that party governorship primary on Wednesday at the National Stadium, Lagos State. (NAN)
SDP Primary Pearse picks Lagos governorship ticket, promises people-centred governance
X
Advertisement