Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged the new principal officers of the National Assembly to always put Nigerians first in the course of their legislative duties.

Senator Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North - APC) was elected the President of the 9th Senate during the inaugural session of the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, while Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central - APC) was elected the Deputy Senate President.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the representative of Surulere I federal constituency of Lagos State, was also elected the Speaker of the House of Representatives, with Ahmed Idris Wase, representative of Wase federal constituency of Plateau State, elected as Deputy Speaker.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account (@bukolasaraki), Saraki urged the new principal officers to protect the integrity of the nation's legislative institution.

He said, "Congratulations to Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; and Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase as they begin their journey as presiding officers of the 9th National Assembly.

"As you set forth on your legislative endeavours in the next four years, I ask that you always put the Nigerian people first in all that you do and protect the integrity of the legislative institution.

"I wish you all, Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members, utmost success as you work to serve our nation and its great people."

Saraki was the President of the 8th Senate, but the former Kwara State governor lost a re-election bid in the February 23 election.