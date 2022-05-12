Saraki takes credit for introducing ATMs to Nigeria’s banking sector

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ima Elijah

Saraki officially declared for the presidency, saying next year’s election presents Nigerians an important opportunity to choose hope over hopelessness.

The immediate past President of the Senate and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has revealed how he introduced Automated Teller Machine to Nigeria in 1998.

The former Governor of Kwara State was appointed as Executive Director of Societe General Bank in early 1990.

Saraki said he was in charge of developing new strategies for the expansion of the bank and bringing in more customers from the private sector.

These were contained in Saraki’s record of Delivering Real Solutions at a media breakfast with the former Governor of Kwara State.

It said in part: “After graduating from the London Hospital Medical College London, where he obtained the M.B.B.S, Dr. Saraki practiced medicine in a number of hospitals in the UK such as Rushgreen Hospital Essex, Royal Free Hospital, also in London, from 1988 to 1989 before returning to Nigeria.

“In 1990, Dr. Saraki was appointed as the Executive Director of SGBN in early 1990 in this role, he was in charge of developing new strategies for the expansion of the Bank and bringing in more customers from private sector.

“Being a constant innovator, one of the many achievement that Dr. Saraki’s visionary leadership bequeathed to the Nigerian banking and financial industry was the introduction of the Automated Teller Machine to Nigeria in 1989.”

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, Saraki officially declared for the presidency, saying next year’s election presents Nigerians an important opportunity to choose hope over hopelessness.

He said while the country’s recent trajectories were nothing to write home about, Nigerians must not be despair but rise up collectively in choosing the right leader for the country during the 2023 presidential election.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

