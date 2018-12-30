Senate President Bukola Saraki has called on Nigerians to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Senate President also said that Buhari’s administration has not performed.

“The country needs to vote out All Progressives Congress (APC). This is not propaganda. I have said it severally that my commitment is to see a Nigeria that is not backward. In 2014, we believed Buhari will come in as a former General, former Head of State that had the capacity, which his integrity will address the issue of corruption, which will provide an atmosphere for people to invest in the country. And I said then that if Nigeria did not perform on three issues, security, provision of jobs and eradication of poverty and corruption, they should vote us out. That’s democracy because election is referendum.

“There are some people in APC who know that the man has not performed but because of their personal interest, they have left that one. They say Yoruba should look at 2023, so people should just continue this way? No, no, no.”

On the area of security, Saraki said that the President has failed Nigerians, citing the recent violence in Zamfara state and continued Boko haram attacks as proof.

“No President knows everything, but a man should know his strength and his weaknesses. You don’t have to be an economist to do this, put people who will be able to do it. Let us look at it, when we came in 2015, there was this issue of Boko Haram insurgency, today they are not only in the North-West, they are going as far as Zamfara. What we saw in North-Central is even as bad as that; in that area he is a failure,” he added.

Also, the Director-General of President Buhari’s re-election campaign and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has called on Nigerians not to vote for Atiku Abubakar in 2019.

Amaechi said that hunger will increase in Nigeria if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is allowed to return to power.