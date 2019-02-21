The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for directing security agents to "deal ruthlessly" with ballot box snatchers during the general elections.

According to a statement by his media aide, Olu Onemola, Saraki stated this while receiving 10,000 decampees from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

President Buhari had directed security agents to be ruthless with ballot box snatchers during the elections.

But, Saraki maintained that a president who love his people would not have ordered soldiers to kill them.

This is just as he expressed confidence that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would emerge victorious at the poll on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

He noted that Nigerians support for Atiku across the length and breadth of the country is overwhelming.

While accusing the APC-led government of "having no agenda for either Nigeria or its people", Saraki enjoined Nigerians, especially the youths to vote for Atiku on Saturday "to say goodbye to hunger and poverty in Nigeria."

Saraki, who said that government of Atiku Abubakar had promised 40 per cent appointment for youths when elected, added that votes for PDP would ensure growth and development of Nigeria and Kwara state.

He enjoined the youth to vote for PDP candidates in the coming elections, saying that their votes would ensure sustenance of integrity of Kwara state and its people.

Saraki, had earlier led the campaign train of the PDP to Malete, Shao in Kwara north and Oke-Oyi in Ilorin East( Kwara central).

At Shao in Moro local government area, the Ohoro Shao, Alhaji Bamidele Alabi Adegbite, declared his people's support for Saraki, ahead of Saturday's presidential and National Assembly elections.