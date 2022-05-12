Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has officially declared his intention to run for president.
Saraki officially declares for 2023 presidency
The PDP presidential primary is slated for May 28 – 29, 2022.
Saraki announced his intention at a breakfast meeting with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Saraki who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party would vie for the party's presidential ticket with the like of the 2019 presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and many others.
