RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Saraki officially declares for 2023 presidency

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The PDP presidential primary is slated for May 28 – 29, 2022.

Dr Bukola Saraki [Twitter/@bukolasaraki]
Dr Bukola Saraki [Twitter/@bukolasaraki]

Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has officially declared his intention to run for president.

Recommended articles

Saraki announced his intention at a breakfast meeting with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Saraki who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party would vie for the party's presidential ticket with the like of the 2019 presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and many others.

The PDP presidential primary is slated for May 28 – 29, 2022.

Details later...

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Gov Lalong's wife, father in-law allegedly decide Plateau next governor

2023: Gov Lalong's wife, father in-law allegedly decide Plateau next governor

INEC suspends online Continuous Voter Registration on May 30

INEC suspends online Continuous Voter Registration on May 30

Presidential race: I’ll address hunger, ensure shared prosperity for Nigerians – Tinubu

Presidential race: I’ll address hunger, ensure shared prosperity for Nigerians – Tinubu

Saraki officially declares for 2023 presidency

Saraki officially declares for 2023 presidency

Horror as plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon

Horror as plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon

Jonathan appointed to board of European Council on Africa and Middle East

Jonathan appointed to board of European Council on Africa and Middle East

Consider donating 40% of proceeds from sale of parties’ forms to ASUU – Group

Consider donating 40% of proceeds from sale of parties’ forms to ASUU – Group

Cameroon successfully conducts 3 kidney transplant operations

Cameroon successfully conducts 3 kidney transplant operations

ASUP gives FG two weeks ultimatum to address demands

ASUP gives FG two weeks ultimatum to address demands

Trending

APC Governor not Fulani group bought Presidential form for Jonathan

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)

'An Insult': Jonathan rejects APC N100m presidential form

President Goodluck Jonathan

Fayemi says his presidential ambition is not a betrayal of Tinubu

Bola Tinubu and Kayode Fayemi. (Daily Post)

N40m: Aspirant sues PDP over ‘high cost’ of nomination form

N40m: Aspirant sues PDP over ‘high cost’ of nomination form