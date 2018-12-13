Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Saraki jets to US to attend launch of Trump's Africa Strategy

Saraki jets to US to attend launch of Trump's Africa Strategy

The new strategy gives room for more effective utilisation of existing U.S. resources in Africa.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saraki jets to US to attend launch of Trump's Africa Strategy play Senate President Bukola Saraki (Twitter/@bukolasaraki)

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has travelled with a delegation of other lawmakers to the United States of America to attend President Donald Trump's 'Strategy for Africa' to be unveiled on Thursday, December 13, 2018.

In a statement signed by the Senate President's spokesperson, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the US president's new strategy for Africa gives room for more effective utilisation of existing U.S. resources on the continent.

"The Trump plan, according to U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, Tibor P. Nagy, Jr, will focus on bringing more foreign direct investment into Africa and is in line with the Legislative Agenda of the 8th National Assembly which is aimed at reforming the Nigerian economy through strategic legislation that will help promote increased participation of private sector actors," the statement read.

Other members of the National Assembly that accompanied Saraki are the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affair, Senator Ben Bruce; Chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; and Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Honourable Nnenna Ukeje.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Sanwo-Olu warns Agbaje to not create tensions between Yorubas, Igbos in...bullet
2 FACT CHECK: Did PDP lie about the freeze of Peter Obi's bank accounts?bullet
3 5 political parties to participate in BON, NEDG presidential debatebullet

Related Articles

Senate passes South East Development Commission Bill
Senate in rowdy session as lawmakers reject Buhari's nominees for INEC, ICPC
Pulse List 2018: 10 most controversial Nigerian politicians
Senate pays Dariye N14.2 monthly allowances while serving 10-year prison sentence
Vote buying, a threat to Nigeria’s democracy - Saraki, Dogara
This is why President Buhari refused to sign Electoral Amendment Bill for the 4th time in 2 years
Pulse List 2018: Top 10 Buhari quotes of the year
Pulse List 2018: The 10 biggest political winners and losers of the year

Politics

INEC says IDPs will vote in 2019 general elections
INEC says IDPs will vote in 2019 general elections
APC denies plotting to destabilise PDP controlled states
APC denies plotting to destabilise PDP controlled states
APC says Atiku deliberately missed peace accord signing
APC says Atiku deliberately missed peace accord signing
Atiku reacts as Buhari declines assent to Electoral Bill
2019 Elections: Buhari reassures on credible poll
X
Advertisement