Saraki jets to US to attend launch of Trump's Africa Strategy

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has travelled with a delegation of other lawmakers to the United States of America to attend President Donald Trump's 'Strategy for Africa' to be unveiled on Thursday, December 13, 2018.

In a statement signed by the Senate President's spokesperson, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the US president's new strategy for Africa gives room for more effective utilisation of existing U.S. resources on the continent.

"The Trump plan, according to U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, Tibor P. Nagy, Jr, will focus on bringing more foreign direct investment into Africa and is in line with the Legislative Agenda of the 8th National Assembly which is aimed at reforming the Nigerian economy through strategic legislation that will help promote increased participation of private sector actors," the statement read.

Other members of the National Assembly that accompanied Saraki are the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affair, Senator Ben Bruce; Chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; and Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Honourable Nnenna Ukeje.