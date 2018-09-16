Pulse.ng logo
Saraki , IBB meet again

Saraki stopped over to see the former President before his meeting with members of the Niger state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senate President Bukola Saraki has met with former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida for the second time. play

Former President Ibrahim Babangida (L), Bukola Saraki (M)

(Twitter/@bukolasaraki)

He made this known in a statement on Twitter on Sunday, September 16, 2018.

 

Saraki is on a nationwide tour to gather support for his 2019 presidential ambition.

The time is now

Speaking to the Niger state PDP delegates, Saraki said now is the right time to grow Nigeria.

The Senate President also told them that he is the right person, because he has all it takes to do the job.

He said “With rampant unemployment and insecurity across the nation, I made it clear to our party members that right now, it is no longer an issue of how we got here, but how do we get out of this situation.

“I reiterated to the Niger State delegates that I have what it takes to secure inclusive growth for all Nigerians and will work to make our country safer by redesigning our national security architecture, while empowering our security agencies to protect all lives and property.”

ALSO READ: Twitter users roast Senate President over Lagos-Ibadan budget slash

 

 

Also, Senate President Bukola Saraki said that the current administration of President Buhari lacks the will to rescue Nigeria.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

