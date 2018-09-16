news

Senate President Bukola Saraki has met with former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida for the second time.

He stopped over to see the former President before his meeting with members of the Niger state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He made this known in a statement on Twitter on Sunday, September 16, 2018.

Saraki is on a nationwide tour to gather support for his 2019 presidential ambition.

The time is now

Speaking to the Niger state PDP delegates, Saraki said now is the right time to grow Nigeria.

The Senate President also told them that he is the right person, because he has all it takes to do the job.

He said “With rampant unemployment and insecurity across the nation, I made it clear to our party members that right now, it is no longer an issue of how we got here, but how do we get out of this situation.

“I reiterated to the Niger State delegates that I have what it takes to secure inclusive growth for all Nigerians and will work to make our country safer by redesigning our national security architecture, while empowering our security agencies to protect all lives and property.”

