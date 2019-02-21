Saraki shared this on Thursday, February 21, 2019, while addressing an audience at the youth rally organized by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

To bring about a stoppage of unemployment in Nigeria, an end to hunger and poverty in Nigeria, he recommended to everyone present to consider voting for the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

He considers this a better option to the incumbent President Buhari. Instead of continuing with the All Progressives Congress (APC), Saraki, also the Director General of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, proposed a new direction with Atiku who can ensure youths are able to occupy good positions in his government.

After a postponement last week, the presidential elections will hold on Saturday, February 23, 2019, Dr Bukola Saraki advised the young population of the country to vote out Buhari who is described as having no agenda for them.

At the event on Thursday, Saraki reportedly welcomed 10,000 new members who switched sides from other parties.

According to Yusuph Olaniyonu, a spokesperson for the Senate President, the new members are from the All Progressives Congress (APC), ACPN, Action Alliance (AA), Labour Party (LP).