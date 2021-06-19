Saraki calls for new policies, says Nigeria is in an overwhelming rot

Saraki said this during the presentation of a book titled “The Urgency of Now; Why Nigeria needs a Vision of Prosperity and Liberty,” by Seun Awogbenle.

He said Nigeria is currently in an overwhelming rot, adding that the country may be on the road towards a dangerous path if care is not taken.

He said, “Clearly, the policies of the past and present are longer sustaining us. Clearly, the rot that we are currently in is overwhelming. Additionally, it is also apparent that if care is not taken, we may be on the road towards a dangerous path …when the nosediving economy is mixed with the ongoing insecurity and skyrocketing unemployment….

“This is why we clearly need a vision for the future. This is why moving forward, the mainstay for Nigeria’s development agenda must be anchored on human capital development for our young people.”

Saraki maintained that young people must be integrated into all levels of the country’s development planning for Nigeria to witness rapid development.

The former governor of Kwara State also called on the youths to push for the passing of the electoral act amendment bill to ensure that the electoral process is fair, credible and transparent.

He said, “It is the young people of every generation that have the fire to insist on the now. This is because young people understand that change doesn’t come by waiting for it. That is why today it gives me great joy when I reflect on the eighth senate when I had the opportunity to see the delegation from YIAGA come pushing for Not-too-young-to-run bill.

“I remember that time that they were sceptical if it is possible that the bill will be passed, but I told them that it would be passed. I am happy it was one of those that we did work hard and it was passed.