The Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has urged his supporters not to be discouraged by the outcome of the presidential and National assembly elections in the state.

The Senate President urged them to troop out en masse and vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship and house of assembly candidates on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Saraki who was given an heroic reception on arrival at Ilorin International Airport by a mammoth crowd of supporters and well-wishers, expressed confidence that the PDP has the number to emerge victorious in the remaining elections.

Addressing his supporters at the Charity House at his Iloffa GRA residence in Ilorin, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, the Senate President urged his people to close ranks and work in unison for the PDP in the governorship and house of assembly elections.

Appealing to his supporters and other aggrieved stakeholders to overlook wherever the system might have erred in the overall interest of Kwara state, Saraki reminded them that "those you voted for in anger are not your people and cannot attend to your needs as we, who are your brothers will do."

He thanked the people of the state for their support, assuring them that he would always be around to cater for their needs.

"I can't run away. My covenant with my people transcends politics. I will never abandon my people. We should not fight. I leave everything to God. I will not fight even with those they declared winnners of the last weekend's elections. We must cooperate for the governorship election. Once we do this, we shall win the election,” he added.

The Senate President charged his followers to be more committed like the opposition's supporters.

He said "We should stop internal wrangling. We shall emerge victorious in the remaining election. I'm here to assure you that I shall never abandon you, my people. The people you have voted for are not known to you. We should forgive ourselves and move forward in the interest of our state.”

Saraki lost his senatorial seat to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Oloriegbe on Saturday, February 23, 2019.