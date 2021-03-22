Ex-President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has called on Nigerians to back the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as it seeks to lead the country again in 2023.

The PDP lost a 16-year hold on the center in 2015, following a keenly contested and closely watched presidential race between Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP and Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.

Saraki made the remarks while inaugurating DLA Road, adjoining streets, Government Primary School, Junior Staff Quarters, in Asaba on Friday, March 19, 2021.

He said that Nigeria is currently in such bad shape, with alarming cases of insecurity and economic challenges and therefore, urged the people to give PDP another chance to make the difference.

He added that the new projects in Delta State were already impacting on the economic activities in Asaba and thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for completing the projects.

"It gives me great pleasure to be here and to be part of this inauguration. For four years in the senate we sat next to each other and I worked very closely with you when we passed the National Health Bill; I am very pleased with your performance here in Delta.

"It is on record that in our party, any time we have difficult assignments, we come to you because of your competence, integrity and commitment to duty.

Bukola Saraki joins Delta Gov Okowa to commission projects in Asaba on Friday, March 19, 2021 (Delta Press corps)

"Our country is passing through some difficulties and I appeal to Nigerians to give PDP the chance again to lead Nigeria and you will see the difference.

"Your administration's commitment to the growth and development of Asaba capital city is laudable and commendable," Saraki said.

He added that the future of Nigeria will depend on infrastructure as being provided in Delta, and said "we are proud of what we as PDP government is doing here in Delta."

In his remarks, Governor Okowa commended Saraki for his exemplary leadership in the PDP and the nation.

He expressed delight to have achieved the completion of DLA Road and adjoining streets after unsuccessful attempts by previous administrations in the state.

The governor stated that his administration is constructing a secretariat in the state capital to accommodate all government ministries, departments and agencies.

"We are truly very happy that this road is being inaugurated by you; there has been previous attempts at constructing the road but it failed because of inadequate drainage facilities.

"Beyond the construction of the roads, we have done the major sewer leading to the Amilimocha River and we are glad that the road will be put to use at all times in the year.

"We are constructing a leisure park and a film village because Asaba is home to Nollywood and we will want to maintain our leadership in Nollywood," he disclosed.