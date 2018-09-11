news

Senate President and presidential aspirant, Bukola Saraki, has appointed Doyin Okupe as the chairman of the Media Council for his campaign organisation.

Okupe's appointment was announced in a press statement signed by the Director General of the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Campaign Organisation, Hon. Mohammed Wakil, on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.

"Okupe will work with other top professionals in the team to effectively communicate the campaign messages of Dr. Saraki to the people of Nigeria and the international community," the statement read.

Okupe has previously served as the Director of Communications for the presidential campaigns of former presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan. He also served as the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs to both presidents during their stints in the Presidential Villa.

Okupe's appointment follows the appointment of Ilemona Onoja as Saraki's campaign spokesperson as he vies for the presidential ticket of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

To clinch the party's ticket to contest in the 2019 presidential election, he has to beat other aspirants including former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; and former governors including Sule Lamido, Ahmed Makarfi, Attahiru Bafarawa, Jonah Jang and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Others are former Senate President, David Mark, former Senator, Baba Datti Ahmed, and former Minister Special Duties Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki.