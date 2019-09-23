The party, in a statement issued on Monday by its Assistant Publicity Secretary, Mr Abiodun Salami, said that the victory was a judicial vindication of the belief Lagosians had in the governor to move the state forward.

The tribunal, sitting in Lagos, had, on Monday, dismissed the petitions filed by the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Ifagbemi Awamaridi, and reaffirmed the victory of Sanwo-Olu as the duly-elected governor of the state.

It described the petition as ‘a futile and wasteful exercise’, noting that the petitioners could not prove their allegations of mental incompetence against Sanwo-Olu.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice T.T, Asua, while delivering the judgement, said the petitioners also failed to prove the allegations of electoral malpractices against Sanwo-Olu and his party, APC.

Salami said that the victory was a validation of people’s support for the governor and a proof that the petition was a wild goose chase, ab initio.

The party congratulated the people of the state on the victory, saying that it was for the promotion of good governance in the state.

“We are happy with the victory; it is a reaffirmation that Sanwo-Olu indeed got the mandate and the support of the people in the governorship election.

“We congratulate the governor and the good people of Lagos on the judicial vindication of this electoral victory.

“This verdict is not only a victory for democracy, it is a victory for good governance and a more prosperous Lagos,” Salami said.

He assured residents that the verdict would further inspire the Sanwo-Olu-led administration to render more impactful governance in the state.

According to him, the governor has justified the confidence reposed in him by the people of the state with his many achievements since his assumption of office.