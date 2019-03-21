A statement by Mr. Tayo Ayinde, the Director General of the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Independent Campaign Group, confirmed this on Thursday, March 21, 2019. A transition team is already being contemplated and may be formed at anytime soon.

Until then, the spokesperson is extending gratitude for all the support received. The sacrifices won't be forgotten so quickly says Ayinde.

"Now that the campaign is over, and election has been concluded, we are currently in the transition phase, for which a team will be constituted in due time.

"BOSCO remains grateful to all campaign staff and volunteers for their work and efforts towards the electoral victory of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State."

In more comments, Ayinde acknowledged that "victory at the election could not have been possible without your sacrifices, commitment and diligence. We are extremely grateful to you for your time and expertise donated to the campaign.

"The Governor-elect, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu extends his gratitude for your labour of love and gives assurance of good governance, which is your motivation for joining his campaign."