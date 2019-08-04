The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee, headed by Mr Rotimi Abiru, a four-term lawmaker representing Somolu Constituency II, had commenced the exercise on Thursday.

The screening, which was carried out at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium of the Assembly Complex in Ikeja saw eight nominees screened on Thursday, 10 on Friday and the last seven on Saturday.

The committee at the first session on Thursday screened Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, Mr Tunji Bello, Ms Adekemi Ajayi-Bembe, Dr Wale Ahmed and Prof. Akin Abayomi.

Also screened were: Mr Hakeem Fahm and Mr Gbenga Omotoso.

The committee at the second session on Friday screened Mrs Bolaji Dada, Mr Lere Odusote, Mr Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN), Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf and Mr Segun Dawodu.

Others were: Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, Mrs Ponnle Ajibola, Dr Rabiu Olowo, Mr Olatunbosun Alake and Mr Samuel Egube.

On the third day, the committee screened, Dr Idris Salako, Dr Frederick Oladeinde, Mr Gbolahan Lawal, Mr Aramide Adeyoye, Ms Ruth Olusanya, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, and Mr Femi George.

NAN reports that Abiru, at the end of each screening exercise for individual nominees, told them that the House would get back to them through the governor.

Speaking to newsmen at the conclusion of the exercise on Saturday, the Chairman expressed satisfaction with the competence of the nominees in the way they all responded to questions from members of the committee.

“We have screened all the 25 nominees of his Excellency. Most of the nominees displayed brilliance and understanding of the workings of government.

“The outing was not bad but of course, at the end of this exercise, we will prepare a report and forward to the House of 40, for a final decision to be taken by then, and we will know who among the nominees will make it to serve in the government.

“The exercise has not been bad but not without some hitches,’’ he said.

On gender balance, Abiru said that the governor’s inclusion of 8 females in the list was fair enough and that they female nominees did their best during the exercise.

On the inclusion of youths, the Chairman added that the governor’s young nominees, some in their early 30s, displayed satisfactory competence.

He said that the nominees would have to appear before the House during plenary but without the rigorous drillings they went through with the committee.

NAN reports that members of the committee took turns to interrogate the nominees individually on their disciplines, experiences and what they would bring to the table for the benefit of the state.

The exercise, which started at 10:00 a.m. daily, ended at past 6:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m., respectively, on each of the three days.