APC polled a total of 124 votes, while the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), garnered 26 votes at the Unit 019, Lateef Jakande Avenue/Femi Okunnu in Ikoyi II.

Sanwo-Olu, who arrived at his Polling Unit in company with his wife, Dr. Ibijoke at 10:33am, described the process as “generally peaceful”, despite pockets of delays recorded in some parts of the state.

‘’I think the whole process has been generally peaceful. Reports coming in from our party agents from across the State show that all is going on well save some areas where they are experiencing minor delays.’’

Speaking to reporters after he voted, Sanwo-Olu said he was confident of victory, having traversed the length and breadth of the state during the campaign and felt the pulse of the voters.

He said: “Exactly six months ago today, I picked the APC gubernatorial nomination form to contest in this election. I have done a thorough campaign. I went to every nook and cranny of the state to meet voters and stakeholders.

I listened to everybody and heard their concerns. Given all of these, it means that we are better prepared to earn the confidence of Lagosians. So, I am confident of victory at the end of this process.”

Asked what he will do if the outcome does not favour him, Sanwo-Olu said the election was never a do-or-die affair for him, urging voters to engage peacefully and desist from acts that may lead to the cancellation of the results. He added that the outcome would reflect the wishes of the people.

Initially, there were minor glitches when the election started at Sanwo-Olu’s polling unit. A card reader did not function properly, leading to complaints among voters.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) technical staff at the unit immediately intervened and reset the malfunctioning card reader. The process went on smoothly thereafter.