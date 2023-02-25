ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu votes, commends peaceful conduct

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Saturday cast his vote in the Presidential and National Assembly elections at Eiyekole Polling Unit, Ward RA 15, in Lagos Island Local Government Area at 10.25a.m.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Sanwo-Olu, who arrived at the polling unit with his wife, Mrs Ibijoke, at 10.16 a.m, cast his vote after being accredited.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after, the governor commended the voters for the large and impressive turnout, as well as for conducting themselves peacefully.

He called on more people to come out and cast their votes, without any fear of intimidation.

”As you can see, as you can observe, I have just cast my vote here in Lagos Island. We came in here, we sat down, and after a couple of minutes were called on for accreditation, and the accreditation went very well.

”My wife and I, and we were given the ballot paper to go into a cubicle, cast our votes without any form of hindrance, without any form of intimidation.

”So, I want to confirm that it is live and well here. I think there is a fairly good turnout here. And I want to imagine driving from State House to here, it’s been very peaceful, without any incident at all.

”I am hoping that for the next couple of hours while it is on, it will be reflective of what we have seen here in all of the polling units that we have in the state and the country at large,” he said.

The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Segun Dawodu, who also voted at the same polling unit, commended the electorate for turning out en masse and for conducting themselves peacefully.

News Agency Of Nigeria

