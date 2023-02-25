Sanwo-Olu votes, commends peaceful conduct

Speaking with newsmen shortly after, the governor commended the voters for the large and impressive turnout, as well as for conducting themselves peacefully.

He called on more people to come out and cast their votes, without any fear of intimidation.

”As you can see, as you can observe, I have just cast my vote here in Lagos Island. We came in here, we sat down, and after a couple of minutes were called on for accreditation, and the accreditation went very well.

”My wife and I, and we were given the ballot paper to go into a cubicle, cast our votes without any form of hindrance, without any form of intimidation.

”So, I want to confirm that it is live and well here. I think there is a fairly good turnout here. And I want to imagine driving from State House to here, it’s been very peaceful, without any incident at all.

”I am hoping that for the next couple of hours while it is on, it will be reflective of what we have seen here in all of the polling units that we have in the state and the country at large,” he said.