Sanwo-Olu urges Yoruba sons, daughters to unite for Tinubu

He urged the Yoruba race to support Tinubu, since he was an experienced politician, even within Africa.

”Let me pronounce that in the unifying spirit of the Ojude Oba celebration, it is my firm hope and belief that the Yoruba race will unite as one behind the momentous candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

”He is a proud son of the race and one of the most formidable and experienced politicians to have ever emerged from Africa,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that the Ojude Oba had grown to become a prominent cultural and religious festival in Nigeria, and yet stayed true to its Islamic roots.

According to him, celebrations like the Ojude Oba reminds that evil will never triumph over good.

”It is also noteworthy that the Ojude Oba Festival has, while staying true to its Islamic roots, expanded to become a unifying symbol and occasion for people of all faiths, tribes, and tongues; as well as a global celebration of Ijebu heritage and culture.

”We must never lose sight of this unifying element, especially at a time when the forces of division seem to be working so actively to undermine all that we cherish as a people,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also praised the historical and cultural bond between Lagos and Ogun states, saying that they were shaped by same forces and experiences.

He said that the two states were nourished by the same waterways, and lived up to the same ‘Omoluabi’ standards and ideals.

”This was what spurred my brother Governor, Dr Dapo Abiodun and I to, in 2021, establish the Lagos-Ogun Joint Development Commission, to collaborate on key areas of mutual benefits and development, and accelerate socio-economic growth for all our communities and our people.

”The road network linking Ijebu-Ode, Epe and Lekki is yet another concrete manifestation of our collaboration – Ogun has completed its own stretch while we will complete our own end this year.

”This will open up new commercial and logistic opportunities in that axis, and positively impact the lives of our people.

”Our Adiyan Waterworks project draws its water from the Ogun River. These are just a few examples of the very many ways in which our destinies are bound together,” he said.

The annual Ojude Oba Festival is hosted by the Awujale of Ijebu and Paramount Ruler of Ijebu Land, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

It was last held in 2019, as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the 2020 and 2021 editions.

Five persons also won tricycles in the raffle draw sponsored by telecommunications company – Globacom.