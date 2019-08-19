Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to inaugurate his cabinet nearly three months after he was sworn in.

In a statement from the Government House on Sunday, August 18, 2019, the governor said the Lagos State Executive Council will be fully inaugurated on Tuesday, August 20.

He added that new Permanent Secretaries would also be sworn in on Monday, August 19 to complement the activities of Commissioners and Special Advisers.

He disclosed this while receiving a body of retired top civil servants under the aegis of the Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries (ALARHOSPS).

"We are swearing in all other complements of cabinet and also Permanent Secretaries to have the engine of governance on full swing.

"At that point, we believe that all the campaign promises we made can come to reality and Lagosians can benefit more from the choice they made at the last election," he said.

Sanwo-Olu had initially sent a list of 25 commissioners and special advisers to the Lagos State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation in July.

Last week, he sent a second 13-member list of cabinet appointees to the legislature.

The 16-member adhoc committee of the Assembly concluded screening of all nominees on Friday, August 16.

"From what we have seen, we have knowledgeable and intelligent people that actually understand how government will work to succeed," committee chairman and chief whip of the House, Rotimi Abiru, said.

The cabinet members are expected to be allocated their individual ministries during Tuesday's inauguration ceremony.