The APC governorship candidate in Lagos, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has told his opponent, Jimi Agbaje of the APC, that an imminent disgraceful defeat awaits him on March 2—the day Lagosians head to the ballot to elect a new governor.

Sanwo-Olu was responding to Agbaje's reference to him as a puppet of APC national leader and godfather, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a press statement issued by his media team, Sanwo-Olu said he is happy to be labelled a puppet because that only means he’s garnered knowledge and experience from some of the best minds to have governed Lagos since the nation’s return to civilian rule in 1999.

Sanwo-Olu said “Agbaje’s recent vituperation, where he described me as a puppet to the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is not only complimentary, but an affirmation of the notion that I am the most experienced for the job, having been properly schooled in the art and science of governance”.

The statement from the governorship candidate added that Sanwo-Olu “further reminded Mr Agbaje and his co-travellers in the journey of political ignominy of an incontrovertible fact that he (Mr Sanwo-Olu) has been part of the progressive social, economic and political trajectory of modern Lagos, which started with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and was passed on to the actualiser, Mr Babatunde Fashola, who in turn handed over to the incumbent governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, for consolidation.

“Mr Sanwo-Olu’s private and public experience is not what the likes of Jimi Agbaje could buy over a supermarket shelf, and would take them at least two decades of quality experience to place them on the same pedestal like him".

'Disgraceful defeat'

Sanwo-Olu added that he will not only defeat Agbaje disgracefully at the ballot, he’ll retire the PDP candidate--who is contesting for the seat for the third time of asking—from politics.

“An imminent disgraceful defeat awaits him at the March 2 poll, and consequent retirement from four years electoral cycle contest”, Sanwo-Olu declared.

Agbaje, 61, has promised to free Lagosians from the apron string of Bourdillon—Tinubu’s famous home address—if he gets elected.

Sanwo-Olu has predicated his campaign on boosting information technology, reviving decrepit infrastructure and sorting out Lagos’ perennial traffic woes should he get the nod from voters.

The APC candidate has also become famous for the ubiquity of his campaign posters and banners across Nigeria's commercial capital.

Sanwo-Olu once described Agbaje as a confused man who had no vision for the state.