Lagos State governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has thanked Lagosians for choosing him as the state's new leader in the March 9 governorship election.

Even though the March 9 election had been expected to be a close contest, Sanwo-Olu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), beat his closest rival, Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a margin of 533,304 votes.

According to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sanwo-Olu, a former commissioner, won 739,445 votes while Agbaje finished the race with 206,141 votes.

In his acceptance speech on Sunday, March 10, Sanwo-Olu thanked Lagosians, saying he will accept the mandate of the people and work towards the progress of the state.

He also thanked the leadership of the APC especially the national leader, Bola Tinubu, national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor-elect lamented about the divisive rhetoric and strategies that were employed during the campaign period and urged everyone to work together now that the election is over.

He said his administration will continue to push an already great Lagos to greater heights with the help of all relevant stakeholders.

"Today, we did not just vote Babajide Sanwo-Olu, we voted that we should make a greater Lagos," he said.

Sanwo-Olu coasted to victory in all of the state's 20 local government areas in Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Epe, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Amuwo-Odofin, Ibeju-Lekki, Agege, Apapa, Somolu, Eti-Osa, Oshodi-Isolo, Mushin, Kosofe, Surulere, Badagry, Ojo, Alimosho, Ifako-Ijaye and Ajeromi-Ifelodun.

The former commissioner will now replace incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, when he's sworn in on May 29.