Sanwo-Olu should fix the many typos in his press statements

Lagos APC governorship candidate, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has a problem going through his press statements. And that's one huge problem right there.

Since he emerged on the scene as Akinwunmi Ambode’s challenger for the governorship ticket in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu has made a pastime out of issuing error laden press statements.

The joke in the social media space these days is that Bola Tinubu’s handpicked candidate for the governorship seat in Lagos, can’t issue a typo free statement to save his life.

Sanwo-Olu has also been mocked for his uninspiring dress sense, fashion faux pas and dour demeanor.

Twitter users have poked fun at Sanwo-Olu for “wearing a fake Super Eagles kit atop a pair of jeans with razor sharp gators”.

Poking fun at public figures or politicians comes with the territory and bants have since replaced commonsense in savage social media circles. What should however not be glossed at is when a governorship candidate sees nothing wrong with badly worded and error strewn press statements.

It’s early days yet and Sanwo-Olu is yet to put a crack team together, according to reliable sources. It is also unclear if he has a professional PR firm behind him at the moment. PR consultancy firms are a dime a dozen these days.

However, what Sanwo-Olu should have done immediately he got hold of his nomination form was assemble a small team to make him look the part, go through his media releases, prep him for the cameras and erect a new wardrobe in his name.

Spelling "Michelle" as "Mitchelle" in a campaign poster isn't likely to win Sanwo-Olu new friends either. And what's with that "when they go low, we go HIGH" one liner right after Ambode just accused you of just checking out of Rehab?

A candidate for the office of Governor of Lagos can’t afford to come across as not giving two spoons about attention to details. Thus far, that’s how Sanwo-Olu is perceived in several circles. Personal branding is important in politics and during campaign season. It's called "baffing up" on the streets.

Sanwoolu really needs to "baff up" now because he hasn't got all the time in the world.