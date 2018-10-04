Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Sanwo-Olu should fix the many typos in his press statements

Pulse Opinion Sanwo-Olu should fix the many typos in his press statements for goodness sake!

There have been frequent typos in APC governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu's press statements. He has to fix up and begin looking the part if he intends to be taken seriously.

  • Published:
Sanwo-Olu should fix the many typos in his press statements play

Babajide Sanwo-Olu has emerged the APC Lagos governorship after he beat incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode during the primary election

(Babajide Sanwo-Olu campaign )

Lagos APC governorship candidate, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has a problem going through his press statements. And that's one huge problem right there.

Since he emerged on the scene as Akinwunmi Ambode’s challenger for the governorship ticket in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu has made a pastime out of issuing error laden press statements.

The joke in the social media space these days is that Bola Tinubu’s handpicked candidate for the governorship seat in Lagos, can’t issue a typo free statement to save his life.

Sanwo-Olu should fix the many typos in his press statements play

Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been derided for his error strewn press statements

(Babajide Sanwo-Olu press statement)

 

Sanwo-Olu has also been mocked for his uninspiring dress sense, fashion faux pas and dour demeanor.

Twitter users have poked fun at Sanwo-Olu for “wearing a fake Super Eagles kit atop a pair of jeans with razor sharp gators”.

 

Poking fun at public figures or politicians comes with the territory and bants have since replaced commonsense in savage social media circles. What should however not be glossed at is when a governorship candidate sees nothing wrong with badly worded and error strewn press statements.

It’s early days yet and Sanwo-Olu is yet to put a crack team together, according to reliable sources. It is also unclear if he has a professional PR firm behind him at the moment. PR consultancy firms are a dime a dozen these days.

However, what Sanwo-Olu should have done immediately he got hold of his nomination form was assemble a small team to make him look the part, go through his media releases, prep him for the cameras and erect a new wardrobe in his name.

 

Spelling "Michelle" as "Mitchelle" in a campaign poster isn't likely to win Sanwo-Olu new friends either. And what's with that "when they go low, we go HIGH" one liner right after Ambode just accused you of just checking out of Rehab?

A candidate for the office of Governor of Lagos can’t afford to come across as not giving two spoons about attention to details. Thus far, that’s how Sanwo-Olu is perceived in several circles. Personal branding is important in politics and during campaign season. It's called "baffing up" on the streets.

Sanwoolu really needs to "baff up" now because he hasn't got all the time in the world.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 The Battle For Lagos See LIVE results of APC Governorship Primarybullet
2 Ambode Vs Sanwo-Olu Oshiomhole backs result of Lagos governorship...bullet
3 Pulse Opinion Governor Ambode’s rise and fall is a lesson for...bullet

Related Articles

Sanwo-Olu APC guber aspirant reacts to Ambode’s allegations during his press conference
Sanwo-Olu Aspirant says he's ready for APC primaries
Opinion Analyst says Ambode has been a good Governor of Lagos
Sanwo-Olu Ambode's 2nd term ambition suffers another blow as 57 Lagos council Vice Chairmen endorse aspirant
Tinubu "Ambode is a bad man, he's gone", Asiwaju's aide tells Pulse in exclusive chat
Oshiomhole APC chairman postpones Lagos governorship primaries
Sanwo-Olu Guber aspirant calls out Ambode over Visionscape, Lagos sanitation crisis
Sanwo-Olu Guber aspirant says Ambode let the tension and anxiety of the moment get to him
Ambode "Who am I to speak after the Jagaban has spoken?" Lagos Gov asks
Ambode Lagos Governor reportedly breaks down in tears as APC power brokers settle for Sanwoolu

Politics

Buhari vows to do better if he wins re-election
2019 General Elections Buhari to constitute Campaign Council after APC convention
Gamawa, Misau 2 APC defectors pick PDP’s senatorial tickets in Bauchi unopposed
APC to conduct Niger Senatorial primaries on October 5
APC Party to conduct Niger Senatorial primaries on October 5
Court grants bail to ex-governor Shekarau, 2 others
Shekarau Former PDP Presidential aspirant picks Kano Central APC senatorial ticket
X
Advertisement