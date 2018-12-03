news

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has dismissed insinuations from the opposition that the state is under bondage.

His opponent, Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has made several allegations that the state has been under the stranglehold of former Lagos governor and APC national leader, Bola Tinubu.

"The campaign for Lagos is set for us. It is clear to us in Lagos that what Lagosians are looking for is freedom from the vested interests that have gripped Lagos for nearly 20 years. We have a situation where it had been under the grip of one or two persons and we are tired of that," he said in October.

He repeated his vow to liberate the state last weekend after he raised alarm over the destruction of his campaign billboards by some hoodlums allegedly sent by the APC.

While visiting the Akran of Badagry, Aholu De Wheno Menu Toyi 1 on Sunday, December 2, 2018, Sanwo-Olu said the insinuation that the state is under bondage is insulting to the people of Lagos State.

He said, "Some have started talking about freedom and insinuated that Lagos is in bondage. Unfortunately, we cannot begin to talk about freedom in the 21st century.

"This is insulting to humanity and the people of Lagos especially because slavery and bondage were abolished in Badagry several decades ago.

"When they talk about freedom, we ask them freedom from what? We have had our freedom and everyone in Lagos is free. We have since moved away from the era of slavery to era of prosperity with deep-seated aspiration for a greater Lagos."

The battle to become the next Lagos governor in 2019 is primed to be a showdown between Sanwo-Olu and Agbaje. Agbaje lost the 2015 contest to current governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who lost his second term bid to Sanwo-Olu in the APC's primary election.