Sanwo-Olu says he's ready for APC governorship primaries

Sanwo-Olu Aspirant says he's ready for APC primaries

  • Published:
Sanwo-Olu denies withdrawing from Lagos governorship race play Babajide Sanwoolu (Babajide Sanwoolu Campaign Group )

Aspirant for the 2019 Lagos governorship election, Jide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated his commitment towards the race to win the ticket of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) against incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

In a statement signed by the Director, Media and Publicity of the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organisation (BOSCO), Sesan Daini, said Sanwo-olu, is set for the election, urging all card carrying members of the APC to file out on Monday to exercise their franchise in a peaceful and orderly manner.

On Sunday September 30, 2018, Daini restated readiness of the organisation for the direct primaries rescheduled for Monday, 1st of October, 2018 by the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Lagos.

ALSO READ: Sanwo-Olu denies withdrawing from Lagos governorship race

According to him, the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu Campaign Organisation notes with concerns of attempt by some unscrupulous elements to disrupt the election process.

"What we witnessed during the APC's stakeholders meeting at the party's secretariat, where hundred of thugs were hired to cause mayhem, is a pointer to sinister motives of some people to make it difficult for the election to hold", Ayinde said.

The DG however, called on all security agents to be alive to their duties by providing adequate security to citizens who will be casting votes, just as he advised them to stay away from partisan.

Ayinde further stated that Sanwo-Olu, has enjoyed tremendous support, goodwill and endorsements from various sections of the party, including from Governor Advisory Committee (GAC), 36 members of Lagos State House Assembly, senators from three senatorial districts of the state and members of House of Representatives as well as Market and religious leaders.

"We believe that our aspirant must go to the primary to test his popularity before members of the party," Ayinde said.

On Saturday, September 29, 2018, one of the contenders in the governorship race, former commissioner of Works, Dr. Femi Hamzat, boosted Sanwo-Olu's chances when he decided to step down for him.

