Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2019 Lagos governorship election believes he's done enough to be elected the next governor.

While addressing the media after casting his vote at his Ikoyi polling unit on Saturday, March 9, 2019, the former commissioner said he'd done enough during the campaign to win the election.

He said he communicated his message effectively to every stakeholder and listened to their demands.

"I'd gone into the race believing and knowing that it is for who has done the greater job, who has done the better bit of it and I think I have done it.

"I have been on every face. I have been to every part of the state. I believe that I've listened to people. I believe that we have communicated, we'd engaged all stakeholders and I'm imagining that all of that will come to test today as to who would be their preferred candidate," he said.

The race to become the next governor of Nigeria's economic capital is expected to be won by Sanwo-Olu or his main opponent, Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).