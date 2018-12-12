Sanwo-Olu says he's only ever visited Gbagada Hospital to help the needy

news

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has responded to claims that he visited a hospital for medical treatment.

Incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, had, on September 30, claimed that the former APC governorship aspirant had undergone rehabilitation at Gbagada General Hospital in Lagos.

While responding to the claim on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu stated that people in politics are bound to make unfounded allegations in a bid to gain the upper hand. He affirmed that he is physically fit to contest in the 2019 governorship election in the state.

He said, "This is me. I'm 53 years old. I missed my exercise this morning just because I needed to come here. But you know, in all of the things you've talked about, people get overly excited. For whatever it is, emotions will rise.

"People will say things that they haven't corroborated very well. People will say things that they haven't checked.

"It's not him (Ambode) that would have gone there to check; someone must have hurriedly said that and just in the bid to catch up, you hold on to anything."

The former commissioner revealed that since his exit from office, he has been giving back to the society through his non-governmental organisation.

He said he visits various hospitals and orphanages through his charity organisation, adding that those were the only times he has visited the said hospital.

Sanwo-Olu listed traffic management and transportation, health and environment, education and technology, tourism and entertainment, and making Lagos a 21st-century economic destination, as the five pillars of his manifesto.