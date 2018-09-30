Pulse.ng logo
Sanwo-Olu replies Ambode, says he let tension get the best of him

Sanwo-Olu Guber aspirant says Ambode let the tension and anxiety of the moment get to him

Ambode is locked in a battle of his throne with Babajide Sanwoolu who is the preferred choice of APC kingmakers

Ambode is locked in a battle of his throne with Babajide Sanwoolu who is the preferred choice of APC kingmakers

(Current Nigeria News )

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has responded to comments made about him by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

He said that the Lagos state Governor let the tension and anxiety of the moment get to him.

Sanwo-Olu’s response followed Ambode’s allegation that he was arrested in US for spending fake dollars.

The Lagos state Governor made the comment during a press conference which he held on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

Sanwo-Olu’s statement reads in part: “I felt sad for Lagos as I watched Press Conference by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. Many things he said was beneath the dignity of our people and the exalted office he now holds.

“Perhaps the tension and anxiety of the moment got the better of him.

“If given a chance at cooler reflection of what he said, I am sure he would regret his descent into such low conduct.

“In this vein, I forgive him and hope he regains his balance and proper comportment no matter the outcome of tomorrow’s contest. After all, we are both here to improve Lagos not to wrestle in its streets.

“Let it be heard by all that I hold the people of Lagos state with great respect and affection. Their welfare is my utmost concern and it is what drives my pursuit for the governorship nomination of the APC.

 “As such, I also hold the office of governor of our state in high esteem. I shall never consciously do anything that will undermine the dignity of the office nor will I engage in personal attacks against the holder of that officer.

ALSO READ: Tinubu says Sanwo-Olu is a better candidate than Ambode

“My pursuit of office will continue to be based upon issues that matter to Lagosians and not on attacks against someone’s character, even when he attack mine.

 “For anyone to engage in unwarranted character attacks against me, reveals more about that person’s character than it says about mine.”

Sanwo-Olu however denied the allegation, describing it as false.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries in Lagos state is scheduled to hold on Monday, October 1, 2018.

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

