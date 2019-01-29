APC governorship candidate in Lagos, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, was a guest at the Niteshift Coliseum on Sunday, January 27, 2019, when a lady who apparently had a lot on her mind, pooped his party and heckled him to no end.

The lady who was spotting a black dress on the night, got really agitated as she asked her questions.

At one point, she moved too close for comfort to Sanwo-Olu, the audience couldn't help but leave its mouth hanging open in shock. It took what seemed like an eternity before security details arrived the scene to save Sanwo-Olu from her.

“It was really somehow”, said a guest who was at the event and who craved anonymity for this piece. “They had told everyone who came to ask questions to make it quick and ask just two questions. She came, talking all angrily and taking her time so people were already murmuring.

"It did look like she was spoiling for a fight.

“Then she wanted to ask a third question which the anchor clearly wasn't going to allow. At this point the drama started. She started acting like no one could stop her from asking questions and she could take all the time in the world giving dramatic pauses in between.

"In fact she even tried to unscrew the microphone which she eventually did and took aggressive steps to the governorship candidate. It was so embarrassing and BOS (Babatunde Olusola Sanwo-Olu) handled it so well. I was too shocked to record because she was rude and uncouth throughout.”

'A display of maturity'

Another guest at the event who witnessed it all said he was impressed with how the politician handled the entire scenario.

“The video clip making the rounds doesn’t do justice to what I witnessed and you’ve got to applaud the maturity displayed by Sanwo-Olu given that the questioner did everything to get him provoked and worked up”, said the guest.

Pulse is working toward getting in touch with the lady and having her share her own version of what transpired on the night.

The Sanwo-Olu campaign machinery

Apart from getting in every Lagosian’s face through the ubiquity of his campaign posters and billboards, Sanwo-Olu frequently hosts town hall meetings, makes whistle-stop tours to the car mechanic or hairdresser’s down the road, makes media rounds and saunters into debate halls as he attempts to sell his plans and policies to voters in what has been a frenetic campaign period for the 53-year-old politician.

The Lagos governorship election has been slated for March 2, 2019.

Jimi Agbaje of the PDP, ADP’s Babatunde Gbadamosi and Sanwo-Olu of the APC are the frontline candidates ahead of the Lagos governorship vote.