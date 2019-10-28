Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says the title “excellency” really does get on his nerves and he doesn’t want to be addressed as such...at least for the moment.

It is commonplace for Nigeria’s governors or politically exposed persons to be addressed as ‘Excellency’ or ‘Honorable’ by fawning aides, sycophants and disciples alike, as they strut this way and that in their flowing agbadas (traditional wear) or starched apparel.

However, Sanwo-Olu says the title ‘Excellency’ should be reserved for leaders who have excelled in their tasks and finished the job they were elected to do.

Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu and his predecessor Ambode during the transition hours (Lagos Govt)

He also said he is mulling an executive order which will prevent folks from addressing him with the sobriquet.

“I don’t want title in front of my name. I am actually going to come up with an executive order…this excellency thing, I think it is when you have finished and if you earn it, then you should be called excellency,” Sanwo-Olu said as he addressed worshipers at the King’s Court Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos, on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

“If you haven’t earned it; if you haven’t delivered, there is nothing excellent in the excellency.

“You are just Mr. Governor for crying out loud and it is only when you have finished the kingdom assignment, when you have finished God’s work in the chosen place that you have been called to do that people can say in truth that you are a good representation and you deserve to be called excellency," Sanwo-Olu said.

Former Governor of Osun State Rauf Aregbesola (Punch)

In 2018, then Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola told Pulse in Osogbo that the ‘Excellency’ title annoys him to the high heavens because it is unconstitutional.

Sanwo-Olu, 53, was elected governor of Nigeria's most populous city and commercial capital in May of 2019.