Sanwo-Olu donates bus to Bethesda Home, restates commitment to electoral promises

Lagos State Governor-elect, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has restated his commitment to fulfil his electoral promises of delivering good and inclusive governance to the people of the state.

The Governor-Elect made the statement during a thanksgiving visit to the Bethesda Home of the Blind in Mushin where he donated a Bus to the school.

Sanwo-Olu noted that government has so much to do in ‘’our bid to achieve the true greater Lagos that the people yearn for’’, adding that he will stay true to deliver on all his campaign promises.

Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat during the electioneering campaign visited the school where they made a promise to give the school a bus to help with the running of the school which has become a premier institution for the blind in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu who was full of admiration for the management, staff and students of the school, said one of the things that thrilled him when he visited during his campaign activities was the modesty displayed by both the staff and the students.

According to him, this gesture propelled him to make two promises during his campaign, which he had come to fulfill.

‘’I promised to visit your school to celebrate our victory if we won the election. And to the glory of God, we won and so we are here to celebrate with you. Also you requested for a bus to ease mobility of your students. The bus is also here.’’ Sanwo-Olu said

The Governor-elect said his personal interest in the school going forward will be reflected when he formally assumes office and government is formed.

He said that Lagosians will not be taken for granted as all promises made during campaign will be fulfilled.

Welcoming Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Governor-elect, Dr. Hamzat, Director of the School, Mrs Chioma Ohakwe lamented the poor treatment of the blind in Nigeria, maintaining that a situation where the blind are left to fend for themselves should be condemned.

Mrs. Ohakwe however, praised the Governor-Elect and his deputy for being men of honour and integrity who came to fulfil a promise less than a week after winning their election.

‘’In Nigeria, the blind are often abandoned to fend for their basic needs. Most of the blind are orphans who lack family safety-net to sustain them and are therefore stranded with no one to care for them. Our home steps in to put smiles into the lives of these blind youngsters through our work to transform and change their lives.

"On behalf of the entire management and students of this school we express our profound appreciation to your excellencies for this great gift. You are both men of honour and integrity the type our state and country need. You made a promise here during campaign and just few days after you won you are here to donate the bus. We are truly blessed. May God be with you and make Lagos prosper during your reign.

‘’We want to thank our Governor Elect for keeping his promise to visit us and rejoice with us immediately after the announcement of the election results and also to deliver a bus to us. Both promises you have kept. These are the qualities of a fine gentleman.’’

ALSO READ: "We're not in bondage," Sanwo-Olu says Agbaje has nothing to offer

Speaking earlier, the deputy Governor-elect Dr. Hamzat promised on behalf of the incoming government to work with Bethesda Home for the Blind to ensure the school becomes more sustainable and can serve more young people with special needs and education.

Both Mr. Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Hamzat were joined in the victory party by their wives, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, Director General of the Independent Campaign Group, Mr. Tayo Ayinde as well as Directors and members of the campaign group.