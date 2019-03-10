The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC won in all the local government results declared so far in the much awaited collation.

NAN reports that Sanwo-olu defeated his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Jimi Agbaje in the Epe, Ikorodu, Ibeju-Lekki, Ikeja, Lagos Island and Lagos Mainland Local Government Areas (LGAs) election results announced and submitted.

Other local governments where the APC led are Agege, Apapa, Amuwo-Odofin, Oshodi-Isolo, Mushin, Kosofe, Somolu, Eti-Osa and Surulere.

In Epe LGA, APC scored 35, 609 votes to defeat its closest rival, the Peoples Democratic Party, which polled 6, 464 whereas in Lagos Mainland LGA, APC polled 27,333 and PDP scored 7,265.

In Lagos Island LGA, APC polled 31,991 with the PDP scoring 4,346; in Ikeja LGA, APC polled 28,592 and PDP scored 8,109, while in Ikorodu LGA, APC polled 45,879 and PDP got 14,769.

In Apapa LGA, APC polled 20, 469 with the PDP scoring 5, 959; in Somolu LGA, APC polled 40, 408 and PDP scored 9,991, while in Agege LGA, APC polled 38, 515 and PDP got 8, 371.

In Amuwo-Odofin LGA, APC polled 23, 267 with the PDP scoring 13, 700; in Ibeju-Lekki LGA, APC polled 23, 298 and PDP scored 3,320, while in Eti-Osa LGA, APC polled 30, 504 and PDP got 10, 678.

In Oshodi-Isolo LGA, APC 39,945 polled with the PDP scoring 12, 585 ; in Mushin LGA, APC polled 51,899 and PDP scored 8751 while in Kosofe LGA, APC 44, 423 polled and PDP got 14, 351.

In Surulere LGA, APC polled 39, 986 with the PDP scoring 13, 733.

Other political parties across each LGA scored less than 1000 votes each including the Action Democratic Party (ADP)

The election results were presented and accepted by the state Returning Officer, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, the Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Osun.

Ogunbodede gave room to political party agents to make and observations before admitting the results.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Ogunbodede assured the stakeholders that the exercise would be transparent as much as possible.

The exercise, which commenced at 10:15 a.m.on Sunday, at the INEC Office, Yaba had been nonstop.

Oloye Gboyega Adeniji, the gubernatorial candidate of Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) and party agent at the collation centre decried the low voter turnout saying the people stayed in their houses because of intimidation and fear of not being killed.

This is not fair in democracy; there must be opportunity for everybody to vote without intimidation. This is not fear. We are heading to one party state, we are heading to anarchy, Adeniji said.