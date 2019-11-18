Congratulating Mr David Lyon for his historic victory of defeating his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Sanwo-Olu, in a statement in Lagos, described the feat as an affirmation of the acceptance of APC across the country.

”The victory of our party’s candidates in Bayelsa and Kogi is a testimony to the acceptance of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s reforms and APC’s progressive actions,” he said,

The governor commended all stakeholders who made it possible to unseat a political party that has continuously superintended over Bayelsa for two decades.

Sanwo-Olu congratulated Gov. Yahaya Bello on his re-election for a second term in office, as he admired the resilience of his Kogi State counterpart.

He said that the victory was an opportunity to enhance APC’s performance in the state.

The governor urged Bello to ensure that the voters who trooped out in their large numbers to vote APC continued to benefit from the ‘Next Level’ agenda of the party.

Sanwo-Olu commended the leaders of APC for the vision and programmes that had continued to endear the party to Nigerians across the country.

He said that the people of Bayelsa and Kogi States would witness renewed development as a result of their choice.

The governor commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for standing firm and voters for performing their duty in spite the pockets of violence that characterised the elections.

He called on the governors-elect to be humble and extend a hand of fellowship to their opponents.

Sanwo-Olu urged security agents to fish out those who perpetrated violence during the elections and make them face the law.