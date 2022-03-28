RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Sanwo-Olu charges APC National Chairman on 2023 victory

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has charged the newly elected National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, on the party’s victory in the 2023 elections.

R-L: Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, during the APC National Convention in Abuja on Saturday.
Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Sunday in Lagos, congratulated Adamu and other National Working Committee (NWC) and zonal executive members of the party.

He advised the Adamu-led NWC to work tirelessly with APC leaders and stakeholders to make the ruling party stronger.

According to him, this will ensure that APC retains power in 2023 at the federal level and win more states in addition to the 22 states currently governed by the party.

The governor also praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his fatherly and leadership roles in ensuring that APC national and zonal executives emerged through a consensus arrangement.

He said that many candidates, especially the national chairmanship aspirants, stepped down because of the respect they had for Buhari and other party leaders.

Sanwo-Olu also commended the aspirants who voluntarily stepped down for the NWC and zonal executives members at the six geo-political zones to emerge through a consensus arrangement.

He praised the over 7,000 delegates from 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for participating in the convention.

He also congratulated the representatives of Lagos State in the NWC, Mr Dayo Israel, who was elected as APC National Youth Leader.

Sanwo-Olu also congratulated the former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Lateef Ibirogba, who emerged as South-West Zonal Organising Secretary.

He urged them to work hard with APC national, zonal and state executives as well as party leaders and members for victory of the ruling party in the state, South-West region and Nigeria at large during the 2023 general elections.

Sanwo-Olu charges APC National Chairman on 2023 victory

