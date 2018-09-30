Sanwo-Olu calls out Ambode over Lagos sanitation crisis, Visionscape

news

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Babajide Sanwo-Olu called on Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to tell Lagosians the reason the state is going through what he called a sanitation crisis.

Sanwo-Olu said this while responding to allegations made by Ambode during a press conference on Sunday.

The Lagos Governor had alleged that the governorship aspirant was arrested in the US for spending fake dollars.

In his response, Sanwo-Olu said he will not attack anybody as he carries out his campaign.

He also said “Today, instead of making a convincing defense of his performance, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode sought to sow fear into the hearts of Lagosians.

“But Lagosians are an intelligent and brave people. They can see through the smoke and the fog.

“I am here not to tear my opponent down but to help build Lagos up. With me, you will hear about progress on education, health, sanitation, proper tax levels, economic development, infrastructure, jobs, public services and other things that enhance the lives of people.

“I am a serious person and this primary is a serious matter. I have not the time or inclination to attack character when there are so many real issues to address.

“We will continue to focus on the issues that matter in the lives of the people of Lagos. Lagosians want an answer to the sanitation crisis cast loss of jobs caused by Mr. Ambode’s Visionscape misadventure.

“Our people will want to know why Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has not been able to build a single General Hospital in the State when his immediate predecessor Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) built 11 General Hospitals.

“Lagosians are waiting to hear what our solutions are. They want to know why hundreds of competent civil servants got summarily dismissed and how this has undermined public services.

“As a candidate for the party’s nomination and hopefully as your next governor, my approach will not be to sling insults but to propose solutions to the problems of the day.”

The national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has endorsed Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Tinubu, in a statement issued on Twitter, described him as a young man endowed with superlative vision and commitment and who also possesses a wealth of experience and exposure.