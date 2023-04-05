Sanusi reveals side-effect of 2023 General Election on Nigerians

Speaking at the third Nigerian Leadership Colloquium in Lagos, Sanusi pointed out the country's lack of leadership and the integrity of the judiciary and security agencies being put in question due to the elections.

The 2 divisions of Nigeria, according to Sanusi

The former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor also lamented that the country's economy is in a dire state, describing it as being in the doldrums.

"I don’t think Nigeria has been in a place as difficult as this since the civil war. We have a challenge of nation building. We have a country that has been divided dangerously along ethnic and religious lines.

“We have an economy that is in the doldrums, and unfortunately, we seem to be having a dearth of leadership.”