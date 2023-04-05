The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Sanusi reveals side-effect of 2023 General Election on Nigerians

Ima Elijah

Lamido Sanusi has expressed concern that the last elections in Nigeria has left a negative impact on the country.

Lamido Sanusi, the Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor (NAN)
Lamido Sanusi, the Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor (NAN)

Former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, has expressed concern that the last elections in Nigeria have dangerously divided the country.

Recommended articles

Speaking at the third Nigerian Leadership Colloquium in Lagos, Sanusi pointed out the country's lack of leadership and the integrity of the judiciary and security agencies being put in question due to the elections.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor also lamented that the country's economy is in a dire state, describing it as being in the doldrums.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don’t think Nigeria has been in a place as difficult as this since the civil war. We have a challenge of nation building. We have a country that has been divided dangerously along ethnic and religious lines.

“We have an economy that is in the doldrums, and unfortunately, we seem to be having a dearth of leadership.”

Sanusi made these remarks during the colloquium held in honor of the Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Lagos, Ituah Ighodalo, who turned 62 on the day.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanusi reveals side-effect of 2023 General Election on Nigerians

Sanusi reveals side-effect of 2023 General Election on Nigerians

Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland School to independently evaluate autopsy

Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland School to independently evaluate autopsy

FCT councils, stakeholders share ₦‎3b in February

FCT councils, stakeholders share ₦‎3b in February

2023 elections, least violent in Nigerian history – FG

2023 elections, least violent in Nigerian history – FG

Keyamo criticises NLC over fuel subsidy removal stance

Keyamo criticises NLC over fuel subsidy removal stance

Group urges APC to zone Senate Presidency to South-East

Group urges APC to zone Senate Presidency to South-East

PDP urges REC to withdraw from the re-run guber election in Adamawa

PDP urges REC to withdraw from the re-run guber election in Adamawa

Tribunal receives, grants 12 exparte motions in Edo

Tribunal receives, grants 12 exparte motions in Edo

Ogoni youths laud FG over ongoing oil spillage clean-up efforts

Ogoni youths laud FG over ongoing oil spillage clean-up efforts

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso says 2023 presidential election didn’t reflect people’s will

Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed

FG accuse Obi, Datti of committing treason

Bola Tinubu

Oyakhilome rallies Nigerian Youth in Diaspora to defend Tinubu’s mandate

Peter Obi

Obi's campaign denies leaked conversation with Oyedepo, accuses APC