Move to recall Zamfara lawmaker thickens as constituent writes Speaker

In a press statement made available to Pulse on Saturday, May 25, the united constituents of Kauru Namoda/Birnin Magaji, led by its chairman, Hon. Bello Mahmud Birnin Magaji, confirmed that a notification for the recall of Hon Jaji had been sent to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas.

The copy of the letter reads partly, "Please take notice that the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency Coalition for Sustainable Democracy has informed the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its resolve to recall Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State from the House of Representatives due to poor representation and negligence of the constituency.

"Hon. Jaji has proven that he could not effectively represent the good people of Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency. It is as if we do not have any member in the House of Representatives as he has not visited his constituency and could hardly be reached in spite of the reign of terror occasioned by persistent bandits' attacks and siege in the area in which numerous people have been killed, kidnapped, displaced, property destroyed, cattle rustled, farmlands deserted that caused the worst humanitarian crisis in Nigeria as our people are impoverished and displaced in their own land."

As clearly stated in the letter, the constituents are acting within the bounds of the Nigerian Constitution, specifically Section 69 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.